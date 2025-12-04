Left Menu

Second ANZ proxy advisor recommends vote against pay report

Australian lender ANZ Group's influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday recommended investors vote against the bank's executive pay report - making it the second advisor group to do so this week. CGI Glass Lewis on Monday said shareholders should also vote against the report at ANZ's annual meeting on December 18.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 06:47 IST
Second ANZ proxy advisor recommends vote against pay report

Australian lender ANZ Group's influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday recommended investors vote against the bank's executive pay report - making it the second advisor group to do so this week.

CGI Glass Lewis on Monday said shareholders should also vote against the report at ANZ's annual meeting on December 18. ANZ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

ANZ this year stripped former Chief Executive Shayne Elliott of A$13.5 million ($8.9 million) worth of bonuses that were due to be paid as part of his compensation package. Other former executives also endured pay and bonus eliminations in sweeping cuts worth about $A32 million, according to ANZ's annual report.

An ISS report, published on Thursday, said while some remuneration had been stripped away from Elliott and the other executives, the cuts could have been tougher in light of ANZ's string of recent scandals. It said Elliott still retained about A$7.9 million worth of long-term incentive pay after the cuts had been made.

Proxy advisors are considered influential in Australia as most major institutional investors follow their recommendations at company meetings. A vote against ANZ's remuneration report would be the second in two years, meaning investors could vote for the re-election of the company's directors. ISS and CGI Glass Lewis did not recommend shareholders support a move to spill the board.

ANZ in September agreed to pay A$240 million, the Australian corporate regulator's largest-ever penalties against a single entity, over systemic failures ranging from acting "unconscionably" in a government bond deal to charging dead customers. ($1 = 1.5133 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Billionaires are inheriting record levels of wealth, UBS report finds

Billionaires are inheriting record levels of wealth, UBS report finds

 Global
2
Aid workers stand trial in Greece on migrant smuggling charges

Aid workers stand trial in Greece on migrant smuggling charges

 Greece
3
TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

 India
4
ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025