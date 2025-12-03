Left Menu

Odisha board's class 12 theory exam to start on Feb 18

03-12-2025
The class 12 theory examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha will be held from February 18 to March 21.

Announcing the detailed schedule for the Higher Secondary Examination 2026 here on Wednesday, CHSE Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das said the practical examinations will be conducted from January 2-15, while the admit cards will be made available online from December 15.

Altogether 4,00,736 students have registered for the 2026 examinations. Of them, 2,56,042 will appear in the Arts stream, 1,14,238 in the Science stream, 24,533 in Commerce, and 5,923 in the Vocational stream, Das said.

The CHSE chairman said the examinations will be conducted in 1,350 centres across the state under CCTV surveillance. The council will set up 210 exam hubs to store question papers.

The hubs will be equipped with AI-assisted cameras, while practical exam centres will have webcast and live-streaming facilities. Last year, 1,268 exam centres were arranged, CHSE controller of examinations, Prasanta Kumar Parida, said.

This year, two units of flying squads with six members and two vehicles will be deployed in each district to conduct surprise inspections to check for any malpractice, Parida added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

