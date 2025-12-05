Curis Lifesciences: Rapid Growth and Strategic Expansion

Curis Lifesciences, known for its impressive revenue surge of over 75 percent in the first half of 2025-26, is forecasting further growth. A senior executive disclosed the company's strategy to intensify exports to Middle Eastern and African markets next year.

Supported by influential investor Mukul Agrawal, Curis Lifesciences has established collaborations with JB Chemicals and Makers Laboratories, alongside over 100 clients, as part of its growth strategy. Chairman and Managing Director, Dharmesh Patel, highlighted the steady progress expected in the coming fiscal year.

The recent capital market venture, which secured approximately Rs 26 crore, will finance facility upgrades, storage, debt repayment, and international registrations. Patel expressed optimism about increasing exports through new approvals across Africa and the Middle East, focusing on specialty formulations for elevated margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)