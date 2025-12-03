CM Naidu announces initiatives to boost welfare, accessibility for persons with disabilities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced seven measures aimed at improving accessibility, welfare, and inclusion for persons with disabilities across the state.

Speaking at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities programme at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Naidu directed officials to implement initiatives ensuring free travel, special housing, education, and financial support, while integrating persons with disabilities into local bodies and public sector enterprises.

''The seven promises aim to enhance accessibility, welfare, and inclusion for persons with disabilities across Andhra Pradesh,'' Naidu said.

The measures include hassle-free travel in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses, reservations in local bodies, and special educational and housing facilities for persons with disabilities, he added.

A state government press release said officials informed the CM that, through the State Awards for Athletic Performance (SAAP), sports and talent development schemes will be made accessible to disabled persons. A degree college for hearing-impaired students will also be established in the Bapatla district.

Officials further said social security pensions will be distributed at the doorstep for students studying in residential schools, colleges, and hostels.

Naidu said the state government will provide free travel for persons with disabilities in city RTC buses and a 50 per cent concession for other routes across the state.

Other measures include setting up a 'Divyang Bhavan' in Amaravati and allocating ground-floor government housing units to persons with disabilities. The CM also announced the establishment of a National Centre for Disability Sports Stadium on 23 acres in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for not observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities or providing financial support to beneficiaries.

Earlier, the CM extended greetings on the occasion, highlighting the need to raise awareness about the rights, dignity, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

He cited examples of their achievements, including Manyam cricketer Karuna Kumari's performance in the T20 Blind Women's World Cup, saying that persons with disabilities continue to excel across fields with confidence and determination.

''We are celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to promote awareness of the issues they face and to strengthen efforts for their dignity, rights, and overall welfare. Greetings to all individuals with diverse talents,'' Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He added that the achievements of persons with disabilities demonstrate that they are second to none and serve as an inspiration to society.

Naidu also announced that the disability pension has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 to provide greater support and security.

The CM urged people to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that persons with disabilities receive equal rights, safety, and dignity to progress confidently in all fields.

