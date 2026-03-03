Turkey's Diplomatic Moves Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Turkey is intensifying diplomatic efforts to mediate peace in Iran, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed strategic discussions with partners including Oman, amid escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel's military actions against Tehran.

As a NATO ally and Iran's neighbor, Turkey has consistently underscored the importance of stability in the region, emphasizing the need for a peaceful negotiation over Iran's nuclear and missile ambitions. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the recent attacks on Iran as violations of international law.

Fidan stressed the complexity of the ongoing negotiations and warned of further regional destabilization impacting energy supplies, including potential threats to the vital Hormuz Strait. He called on global leaders to collaborate towards resolving the crisis peacefully.

