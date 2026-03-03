Turkey's Diplomatic Moves Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
Turkey is actively engaging with various parties to end the conflict in Iran and promote peace, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. As tensions rise with the U.S. and Israel striking Iran, Ankara is coordinating with Oman and other nations to preserve stability in the volatile region.
Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is intensifying diplomatic efforts to mediate peace in Iran, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed strategic discussions with partners including Oman, amid escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel's military actions against Tehran.
As a NATO ally and Iran's neighbor, Turkey has consistently underscored the importance of stability in the region, emphasizing the need for a peaceful negotiation over Iran's nuclear and missile ambitions. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the recent attacks on Iran as violations of international law.
Fidan stressed the complexity of the ongoing negotiations and warned of further regional destabilization impacting energy supplies, including potential threats to the vital Hormuz Strait. He called on global leaders to collaborate towards resolving the crisis peacefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
