Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi's Silence on Global Crisis

In the wake of escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Modi to address India's stance on international law and violence. Gandhi emphasizes the need for dialogue, condemns attacks, and questions Modi's stance on foreign policy.

Updated: 03-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:53 IST
In the midst of escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify India's stance. Amid allegations of the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel, Gandhi stresses the importance of adhering to international law and condemns unilateral actions.

Gandhi criticized Modi's silence, asserting that it diminishes India's global standing and questions the nation's commitment to peace and sovereignty. He highlighted the growing uncertainty facing millions, including many Indians, due to the increasing hostilities in the Middle East.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sonia Gandhi also condemned the government's silence, demanding a parliamentary debate on India's foreign policy direction. The call comes during a period of heightened global tension, with demands for a consistent and morally clear foreign policy approach.

