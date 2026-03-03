Left Menu

India's Energy Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions

India is well-prepared to handle potential energy shortages due to Middle East tensions, according to the country's oil minister. Anticipating reduced natural gas supply after Qatar halted production, Indian companies have already adjusted by decreasing gas supplies to industries.

India's energy reserves are robust enough to withstand the current geopolitical instability in the Middle East, the nation's oil minister emphasized on X on Tuesday.

In response to reduced supplies, Indian companies have proactively cut back on natural gas allocations to industries. This move follows Qatar's cessation of production, which has sparked fears of tighter regional supply, as reported by Reuters earlier on the same day.

The strategy underscores India's readiness to mitigate the impact of international supply disruptions, prioritizing energy security amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

