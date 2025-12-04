Ntuzuma Pump Station upgrade boosts water reliability for Durban communities

Residents in Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Inanda, and parts of Durban North will enjoy a more reliable and consistent water supply this Christmas, following the completion and commissioning of the upgraded Ntuzuma Water Pump Station.

The eThekwini Municipality officially unveiled the modernised facility on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in its long-term plan to stabilise water distribution and strengthen service delivery across the city.

The ceremony was attended by eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, Trading Services Committee Chairperson Mdu Nkosi, and Deputy Chairperson Ayanda Ndlovu, who hailed the project as a transformative step toward resolving chronic water supply challenges in affected communities.

Restoring a Critical Water Supply Asset

For years, the Ntuzuma Pump Station struggled to meet demand due to ageing infrastructure and mechanical failures. Its capacity issues were worsened by a devastating 2023 fire, which caused extensive damage and significantly reduced the station’s operational output.

While emergency repairs restored partial functionality, the municipality opted for a full technical refurbishment to future-proof the station and prevent recurring disruptions.

The R56 million upgrade included major mechanical and electrical improvements, introducing advanced systems that drastically enhance reliability and resilience. These upgrades have already translated into improved water flow and stability for households connected to the pump station.

State-of-the-Art Technology for Modern Water Management

Mayor Xaba praised the revamped facility, noting that the pump station now meets modern engineering and operational standards.

“This station has 15 pumps and standby pumps to assist in case of any challenge. We have also put modernised technology to be able to identify faults before they cause challenges,” he said.

Key features of the upgraded pump station include:

High-efficiency pumps to boost water pressure and reduce energy consumption

Automated control systems enabling remote operation and rapid response

Real-time digital monitoring tools that help detect faults early and minimise downtime

Improved safety and electrical systems to ensure uninterrupted functionality

The facility now operates in fully automated mode, allowing the municipal control room to monitor operations 24/7 and respond immediately to system alerts, strengthening the reliability of water supply across large parts of northern Durban.

Strengthening Water Supply Across the Municipality

The Ntuzuma upgrade forms part of a broader effort by eThekwini Municipality to modernise and expand water infrastructure, especially in communities experiencing intermittent supply due to ageing equipment, high demand and system inefficiencies.

Several complementary projects are underway in other parts of the city, focusing on:

Upgrading bulk water pipelines

Replacing pressure-reducing valves

Repairing reservoirs and storage systems

Expanding infrastructure in high-growth areas

These investments aim to build a resilient, future-ready water network capable of supporting Durban’s growing population.

Community Urged to Protect Infrastructure

Mayor Xaba appealed to residents to safeguard water infrastructure, noting that vandalism and theft remain major contributors to interrupted water supply.

“Damage to pressure-reducing valves and other components impacts the entire system. We urge the community to help protect this infrastructure,” he said.

The upgrade is expected to sustain improved water delivery throughout the festive season and beyond, providing relief to communities that have long relied on water tankers and intermittent supply.