Historic Change: Maharashtra's 1% Quota for Orphans in Jobs and Education

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the state's 1% reservation policy for orphans in jobs and education as a 'historic' milestone in social justice and opportunity. Marking the anniversary of his latest term, he reflected on the policy's roots in Dr. B R Ambedkar's ideals.

The groundbreaking policy, introduced in Fadnavis's earlier tenure in 2018, has empowered 862 beneficiaries, helping them become self-reliant and contributing members of society. By including orphans and other disadvantaged groups, the policy aims to extend equal opportunities beyond traditional social reservations.

Fadnavis has encouraged successful beneficiaries to act as role models, emphasizing the importance of societal contribution. He reinforced that success achieved through struggle should inspire continuous service, with the policy designed to create a legacy of equality and social transformation.

