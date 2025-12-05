Historic Change: Maharashtra's 1% Quota for Orphans in Jobs and Education
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the state’s policy of reserving 1% of jobs and education opportunities for orphans as a landmark step towards social justice. Initiated in 2018, it aims to ensure equality and was praised for empowering over 800 beneficiaries as it promotes social transformation.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the state's 1% reservation policy for orphans in jobs and education as a 'historic' milestone in social justice and opportunity. Marking the anniversary of his latest term, he reflected on the policy's roots in Dr. B R Ambedkar's ideals.
The groundbreaking policy, introduced in Fadnavis's earlier tenure in 2018, has empowered 862 beneficiaries, helping them become self-reliant and contributing members of society. By including orphans and other disadvantaged groups, the policy aims to extend equal opportunities beyond traditional social reservations.
Fadnavis has encouraged successful beneficiaries to act as role models, emphasizing the importance of societal contribution. He reinforced that success achieved through struggle should inspire continuous service, with the policy designed to create a legacy of equality and social transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slow transformation undermines equality, Tau warns as SA pushes new fund model
If equality prevails, next UN chief will be a woman, says top contender Grynspan
India and UN Women Launch Global Call for AI Innovations Focused on Advancing Gender Equality
The Battle for Japan's Throne: Princess Aiko's Rise and Gender Equality Debate
UN Experts Condemn Ecuador’s Closure of Women’s Ministry, Warn Move Undermines Human Rights and Gender Equality