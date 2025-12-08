Left Menu

Telugu Star NTR Jr. Seeks Judicial Shield for Personality Rights

Telugu actor NTR Rao Junior has approached the Delhi High Court for the protection of his personality rights, seeking action against unauthorized use of his image and likeness on social media and e-commerce platforms. The court directed these platforms to treat the actor's complaint seriously and respond within three days.

In a quest to safeguard his image, Telugu actor NTR Rao Junior approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The case was heard by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who instructed social media and e-commerce platforms to handle the actor's complaint expeditiously under the IT Intermediaries Guidelines, within a three-day timeframe.

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak argued on behalf of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, citing that unauthorized materials were circulating widely on digital platforms, infringing upon the actor's personality rights. Justice Arora highlighted a procedural step from an earlier Ajay Devgn case, advising individuals to first address their concerns with the platforms before seeking court intervention.

Personality rights, encompassing the right to control, protect, and monetize one's image or likeness, are increasingly drawing attention. Notable figures such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar have recently sought similar court interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

