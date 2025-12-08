Left Menu

Fake Diplomatic Plates Land Godman in Custody

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman, has been remanded to one-day police custody by a Delhi court over an alleged fake diplomatic number plate on his car. Currently, he is also in judicial custody, accused of sexually harassing 16 students. He was arrested in Agra on September 27.

Updated: 08-12-2025 18:47 IST
A Delhi court has remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to one-day police custody on charges related to the alleged use of a fake diplomatic number plate on his vehicle.

Saraswati is already in judicial custody, facing accusations of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute in Delhi.

The accused was apprehended in Agra on September 27 and was sent to police custody by Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar in connection with the fake plate case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

