Fake Diplomatic Plates Land Godman in Custody

A Delhi court has remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to one-day police custody on charges related to the alleged use of a fake diplomatic number plate on his vehicle.

Saraswati is already in judicial custody, facing accusations of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute in Delhi.

The accused was apprehended in Agra on September 27 and was sent to police custody by Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar in connection with the fake plate case.

(With inputs from agencies.)