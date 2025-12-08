Chancellor Merz Expresses Doubts on U.S. Ukraine Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed doubts regarding the United States' strategy to end the conflict in Ukraine. His comments came as he prepared for a crucial meeting at 10 Downing Street alongside leaders from Ukraine, Britain, and France.

Outside the iconic Downing Street, Chancellor Merz shared his reservations about some specifics outlined in U.S. documents concerning the Ukraine war. Although he did not divulge the details, his comments suggest a need for further discussions among Western allies.

The meeting aims to address these uncertainties and explore a collaborative approach to managing the ongoing situation in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of unity among global leaders.

