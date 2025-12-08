Chancellor Merz Expresses Doubts on U.S. Ukraine Strategy
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced skepticism about the United States' approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict but refrained from elaborating. He made these remarks outside 10 Downing Street before a meeting with Ukrainian, British, and French leaders to discuss the ongoing situation and address concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed doubts regarding the United States' strategy to end the conflict in Ukraine. His comments came as he prepared for a crucial meeting at 10 Downing Street alongside leaders from Ukraine, Britain, and France.
Outside the iconic Downing Street, Chancellor Merz shared his reservations about some specifics outlined in U.S. documents concerning the Ukraine war. Although he did not divulge the details, his comments suggest a need for further discussions among Western allies.
The meeting aims to address these uncertainties and explore a collaborative approach to managing the ongoing situation in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of unity among global leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Subdued as Investors Eye Fed Meeting
Dollar Gains Amid Global Central Bank Meeting Flurry
India–Australia Boost Skills, Sports Economy Ties at 3rd AIESC Meeting in Delhi
Global Diplomacy Events Heat Up: Key Meetings and Elections to Watch This December
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Leads Delegation to WEF Davos 2026 Meeting