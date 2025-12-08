Left Menu

Phil Salt's Journey: Showing Grit and Momentum for Upcoming T20 World Cup

England's T20I star Phil Salt discusses the team's World Cup prep, his mindset, and experiences in the Abu Dhabi T10. With an impressive year in T20 cricket, Salt emphasizes staying present and maintaining momentum amidst a busy schedule. His leadership insights from T10 are shaping his cricket journey.

Phil Salt. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
England's dynamic T20I batsman, Phil Salt, emphasized the importance of staying grounded during the team's preparation for next year's T20 World Cup. Speaking at the Abu Dhabi T10, where he played a pivotal role with the UAE Bulls' victory, Salt's performance has clearly been stellar, emerging as the second-highest run-getter with 256 runs, a strike rate of 228.57, and a half-century in the tournament.

With England's T20 World Cup campaign kicking off on February 9 against Italy, Salt stated, "For us white-ball guys, we are focusing on the immediate next games. It's crucial to keep our feet where we are and not look too far ahead." England is set to compete in Group C, alongside the West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Italy.

Salt further reflected on his rich form throughout the year, scoring 434 runs in T20Is and 1408 across all T20 matches. His adaptability in the fast-paced format, he admits, often comes down to routine and learning from the likes of captains Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine. "Playing alongside these seasoned T20 winners has been instrumental," Salt shared about his T10 experience.

