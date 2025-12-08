Corruption Scandal Surfaces: Ex-Minister and Officials in the Spotlight

The Enforcement Directorate has taken action against former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, along with three former Delhi Jal Board officials and several others, in a corruption case linked to sewage treatment tenders awarded in 2022.

The chargesheet, filed on December 6 in a Delhi court, seeks prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for 14 accused entities, including private individuals and the Hyderabad-based Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, its MD Raja Kumar Kurra, alleging manipulation of tender terms for unfair advantage.

The case highlights a scandal involving bribes of Rs 6.73 crore, channeled through dubious means, generating undue profits. The AAP has termed the probe politically motivated, vowing to contest the charges in court as the ED continues its money laundering investigations involving Satyendar Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)