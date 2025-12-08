Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Criticizes State Over Unpaid Teacher Pensions

The Jharkhand High Court reprimanded the state government for failing to pay gratuity and pensions to retired Madrasa teachers, summoning key officials for contempt proceedings. This follows a 2024 order ensuring these payments, which the government has yet to fulfill despite a prior court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:23 IST
Jharkhand High Court Criticizes State Over Unpaid Teacher Pensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a strong reprimand to the state government, highlighting its failure to disburse gratuity and pension payments to retired teachers from Madrasas. This non-compliance has resulted in contempt proceedings against key officials.

Justice Ananda Sen heard a petition from Mohammed Ejabul Haque, pointing out that the court's 2024 directive to the state government mandating the payment of these benefits has been ignored. In response, the court has summoned the principal secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department, along with the director of Secondary Education, to appear in person.

The petition details a prior government notification excluding post-2014 retirees from receiving these benefits, which the court nullified last October. Despite this, the state has delayed payments, causing concern among former educators. The court will reassess the situation in eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025