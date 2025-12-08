Jharkhand High Court Criticizes State Over Unpaid Teacher Pensions

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a strong reprimand to the state government, highlighting its failure to disburse gratuity and pension payments to retired teachers from Madrasas. This non-compliance has resulted in contempt proceedings against key officials.

Justice Ananda Sen heard a petition from Mohammed Ejabul Haque, pointing out that the court's 2024 directive to the state government mandating the payment of these benefits has been ignored. In response, the court has summoned the principal secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department, along with the director of Secondary Education, to appear in person.

The petition details a prior government notification excluding post-2014 retirees from receiving these benefits, which the court nullified last October. Despite this, the state has delayed payments, causing concern among former educators. The court will reassess the situation in eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)