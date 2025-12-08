Debate Heats Up Over the Higher Education Commission of India Bill

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has called on the Indian government to rethink its plans to introduce the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, 2025, during the current parliamentary session. In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Brittas expressed concerns that the draft Bill has not yet been opened for public consultation or input from key stakeholders like state governments, universities, and students' organizations.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker highlighted that the legislation could have profound effects on institutional autonomy, federalism, and academic freedom, as well as the public funding of higher education. Brittas urged either a delay in the introduction of the Bill or, alternatively, its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for thorough examination and consultations before consideration.

The proposed Bill, aimed at establishing a new regulatory body to replace entities such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), was included for introduction during the winter session of Parliament. This new organization aligns with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP), aiming to also replace the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

