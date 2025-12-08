Assam's Educational Boost: Scooters for Scholars and New Initiatives Unveiled

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently distributed scooters to 11,250 students who excelled in their higher secondary examinations, securing above 80 percent. This initiative is part of the state's Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

Speaking at the event, Sarma noted that slight changes in the scheme led to a reduction in beneficiaries compared to last year's 48,673 recipients. Nevertheless, the Nijut Moina scheme continues to support over five lakh girls. A similar initiative for boys is expected to launch on January 1, aiming to foster a robust academic atmosphere in Assam.

Sarma also highlighted the state's strides in education and health, with medical colleges increasing to over 25. The push for educational infrastructure is evident, with plans to raise medical seats to 5,000 by 2030, significantly reducing the need for students to seek education outside Assam.

