Hyderabad School Scandal: Misuse of Funds and False Representation Uncovered

Hyderabad's OMIF allegedly misused RTE funds and foreign donations by misrepresenting students. The ED seized Rs 15 crore in assets, accusing the group of charging students full fees despite receiving government aid. Funds were allegedly diverted for unrelated activities and extravagant travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered alleged financial misconduct at Hyderabad's Operation Mercy India Foundation (OMIF), raising serious accusations against the organization. These include misappropriation of Right to Education (RTE) funds and soliciting foreign donations through false representation of ordinary students as 'joginis,' leading to the diversion of significant sums for lavish foreign travel.

In a statement, the ED confirmed the attachment of twelve immovable properties belonging to OMIF, valued at Rs 15 crore. These properties were part of OMIF's Good Shepherd Schools programme, which had ostensibly been set up to assist under-privileged students but was allegedly used as a front to generate 'proceeds of crime' through various means.

Investigations revealed the organization collected regular fees from fully sponsored students and received substantial government aid under RTE, yet diverted these funds for other uses. Accusations also include misrepresenting regular students on donor websites to solicit higher donations under the guise of supporting 'jogini rehabilitation.' The ED's probe points to fund diversion to OMIF's affiliated entities, with further allegations of using foreign sponsorships for extravagant expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

