Cotton University's Convocation: Pioneering Assam's Future

At the fourth convocation of Cotton University, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the role of graduates in driving India's future development. The event celebrated academic achievements and emphasized women's empowerment and advancements in technology, encouraging graduates to shape a prosperous future for Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the fourth convocation of Cotton University, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasized the critical role students play in India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047. He urged the graduates to lead with determination, contributing to both their future and the country's progress.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an alumnus of the university, praised its rich heritage and the inspiration it offers. He noted the institution's evolution, from a college to a university, as a broader platform for students to embrace their legacy while looking ahead to future challenges.

The event also highlighted the significant number of female graduates as a testament to societal strides toward gender equality. Sarma stressed the importance of scientific and technological advancements, citing Cotton University's work in AI-driven research and satellite studies, preparing Assam for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

