Delhi Halts School Recognition Amid Safety Compliance Probe

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has paused the recognition process for private schools and initiated an urgent inquiry into safety compliance. This action follows a tragic fire in Goa, leading to increased scrutiny of building safety across India. A committee will inspect newly recognized schools for fire safety adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended the recognition process for private schools, launching an urgent investigation into compliance with essential safety standards. This decision follows the tragic fire in Goa that claimed over 25 lives and has prompted heightened vigilance on building safety nationwide.

MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh revealed that concerns were raised by Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma over the recognition process. Issues concerning the structural integrity of school buildings and the safety risks faced by children were highlighted by several councillors.

In response, the additional commissioner has tasked Verma with forming a committee of councillors to conduct thorough inspections of recently recognized schools. The panel is mandated to review fire safety compliance and submit its findings within a week. Recognition of these schools is on hold pending the report.

