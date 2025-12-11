Gangster Convicted: Court Puts Gulia Behind Bars for Organised Crime

A Delhi court has delivered a verdict against notorious Haryana gangster Vikas Gulia and his associate Dhirpal, convicting them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for operating an organised crime syndicate.

The court, however, did not find sufficient evidence to convict the duo of unlawfully possessing wealth on behalf of the crime syndicate, as per Section 4 of MCOCA.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain concluded that the prosecution successfully demonstrated their involvement in organised crime, emphasizing that testimonies and corroborative evidence confirmed their criminal activities aimed at financial gain and supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)