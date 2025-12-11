Oracle's AI Investments Rattle Stock Markets
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines as concerns about Oracle's significant AI spending plans outweighed a softer stance from the Federal Reserve, impacting investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones showed modest gains amid the tension, highlighting market volatility driven by corporate strategies and fiscal policies.
The stock market opened on a cautious note Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipping due to unease over Oracle's ambitious AI investments. This overshadowed any positivity derived from the Federal Reserve's tempered approach to interest rates.
Oracle's strategic spending in artificial intelligence has sparked skepticism among investors, who are wary of the potential financial implications. This apprehension contributed to the downturn in key indices.
Despite this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to rise slightly by 0.21%, marking 48,157.04 points at opening. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed declines, highlighting the mixed reactions within the market.
