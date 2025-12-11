Oracle's AI Investments Rattle Stock Markets

The stock market opened on a cautious note Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipping due to unease over Oracle's ambitious AI investments. This overshadowed any positivity derived from the Federal Reserve's tempered approach to interest rates.

Oracle's strategic spending in artificial intelligence has sparked skepticism among investors, who are wary of the potential financial implications. This apprehension contributed to the downturn in key indices.

Despite this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to rise slightly by 0.21%, marking 48,157.04 points at opening. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed declines, highlighting the mixed reactions within the market.

