Delhi Court Blocks ED Charges Against Gandhis in National Herald Case
A Delhi court rejected the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, citing a lack of FIR by another investigative agency. The decision highlights procedural inconsistencies noted in the judge's 117-page statement.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charges of money laundering against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as outlined in the National Herald case. The ruling, given by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, criticized the ED for filing a case without an FIR registered by a law enforcement agency like the CBI.
The judgement, which spans 117 pages, highlighted that the ED inappropriately focused on laundering charges without first securing a predicate offense FIR. This conflict reversed the expected procedure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where laundering charges must follow investigations into original criminal activities.
The court's decision underscores a consensus between investigative agencies, emphasizing that an FIR is crucial for legitimacy. It also does not halt ongoing investigations concerning the allegations, which are being examined by the ED and Delhi's Economic Offences Wing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fujian's First Journey: Navigating the Taiwan Strait
Coupang CEO Bom Kim Under Fire for Data Breach Absence
U.S. Threatens Fees on EU Over 'Discriminatory' Actions Towards American Firms
Court Verdict Exposes Political Vendetta in National Herald Case
Dehradun Enforces FIRs for Dog Bites with New Bylaws