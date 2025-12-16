Lula Poised for Victory in 2026: Poll Insights

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appears set for a triumph if he runs in the 2026 elections, according to a newly released Quaest poll.

The findings reveal Lula would secure victories against both Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in hypothetical run-off scenarios.

The poll, commissioned by brokerage Genial and conducted between December 11-14 with 2,004 respondents, highlights Lula commanding 41% of the vote in the first round compared to Bolsonaro's 23% and Freitas's 10%. In a direct face-off, Lula defeats Bolsonaro 46%-36% and Freitas 45%-35%, with a margin of error of two percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)