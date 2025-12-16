Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights $100.2 Million Aegis Support Sale to Japan

The U.S. Department of State has authorized the sale of Aegis Class Destroyer Support and associated equipment to Japan for $100.2 million. Lockheed Martin is the designated principal contractor, according to the Pentagon's announcement on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of State has given the nod for a $100.2 million transaction involving Aegis Class Destroyer Support to Japan, as reported by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

This potential sale includes advanced related equipment, reinforcing Japan's naval capabilities and strengthening defense links between the two nations.

Lockheed Martin, a leading American global aerospace and defense company, has been named the principal contractor for this strategic venture.

