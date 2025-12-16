U.S. Greenlights $100.2 Million Aegis Support Sale to Japan
The U.S. Department of State has authorized the sale of Aegis Class Destroyer Support and associated equipment to Japan for $100.2 million. Lockheed Martin is the designated principal contractor, according to the Pentagon's announcement on Tuesday.
This potential sale includes advanced related equipment, reinforcing Japan's naval capabilities and strengthening defense links between the two nations.
Lockheed Martin, a leading American global aerospace and defense company, has been named the principal contractor for this strategic venture.