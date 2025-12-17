Manhunt Intensifies After Brown University Tragedy

Authorities have renewed their call for public assistance as the search for a gunman, who killed two Brown University students, intensifies. The incident, occurring over the weekend, remains unsolved as the manhunt extends beyond 72 hours, leaving residents of Providence, Rhode Island, anxious.

Desperate for leads, a late-afternoon press conference saw officials release multiple video clips to the public. These clips, sourced from neighborhood cameras, show a potential suspect walking near the crime scene, dressed in dark clothing and a face mask.

Despite receiving over 200 tips, the investigation has yet to yield a suspect or motive. Public schools remain open, though some, like the Wheeler School, have canceled classes. Heightened security measures are now in place at Brown University to restore a semblance of safety and normalcy.