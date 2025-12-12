Tarigami Condemns 'Unlawful' Use of Public Safety Act

Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, a senior leader of CPI(M) and legislator from Kulgam, has denounced the ongoing application of the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as both draconian and unlawful. According to Tarigami, the use of PSA blatantly infringes on constitutional safeguards and contradicts the democratic and legal system of the country.

Tarigami pointedly remarked on the unending application of PSA provisions since their inception in 1978-79, citing a lack of legal justification for its persistent use. He highlighted the concern over detainees being kept in distant jails, including separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, and voiced grievances about the inhumane conditions faced by the detainees.

The MLA voiced particular concern over the detention of Mehraj Malik, advocating for his immediate release following reports of mistreatment. Tarigami called on the public to vocally oppose such violations and underscored the importance of ensuring actions remain within legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)