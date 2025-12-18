Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Defends Tamil Nadu's Free Laptop Scheme Amid Opposition Criticism

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for questioning the state's free laptop scheme. Udhayanidhi accused Palaniswami of undermining a program beneficial for college students, while defending the scheme's implementation by highlighting its details and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:00 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over criticisms aimed at the state's free laptop scheme for college students.

Udhayanidhi derisively attributed newfound computer expertise to Palaniswami, following the Opposition leader's skeptical remarks on the timing of laptop distribution. He accused Palaniswami of attempting to derail the plan, defending it as a budgeted initiative rather than a political move.

Comprehensive plans, featuring top-notch technology and strategic partnerships, have set the stage for successful rollout intended for 10 lakh students by February, according to Udhayanidhi. He ensured that the scheme aligned with educational enhancement goals and not merely electoral tactics, countering Palaniswami's election-oriented allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

