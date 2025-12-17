College Students Arrested for Threatening Class 12 Student with Toy Gun in Gurugram
Four college students in Gurugram have been arrested for allegedly threatening a Class 12 student with a toy gun. The incident involved the students blocking the student's school van with two vehicles. An FIR has been registered, and the accused are reportedly seeking revenge due to a past altercation.
The Gurugram police have detained four college students for allegedly menacing a Class 12 student by blocking a school van and wielding a toy gun. This incident transpired on Monday afternoon, resulting in an FIR lodged with the Civil Lines police station.
The accused, all college students, reportedly impeded the school van returning a student home after an exam by using two Fortuner vehicles. The incident allegedly stems from an old altercation involving one of the accused's brothers, adding a motive of revenge.
The arrested individuals, identified as Pankaj, Neeraj, Prince, and Himanshu, have been questioned by the police. Various items, including the vehicles, a stick, and a toy gun, were confiscated as evidence following the arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
