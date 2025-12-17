Left Menu

College Students Arrested for Threatening Class 12 Student with Toy Gun in Gurugram

Four college students in Gurugram have been arrested for allegedly threatening a Class 12 student with a toy gun. The incident involved the students blocking the student's school van with two vehicles. An FIR has been registered, and the accused are reportedly seeking revenge due to a past altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police have detained four college students for allegedly menacing a Class 12 student by blocking a school van and wielding a toy gun. This incident transpired on Monday afternoon, resulting in an FIR lodged with the Civil Lines police station.

The accused, all college students, reportedly impeded the school van returning a student home after an exam by using two Fortuner vehicles. The incident allegedly stems from an old altercation involving one of the accused's brothers, adding a motive of revenge.

The arrested individuals, identified as Pankaj, Neeraj, Prince, and Himanshu, have been questioned by the police. Various items, including the vehicles, a stick, and a toy gun, were confiscated as evidence following the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

