Mizoram's Education Landscape Shift: University to Lunglei

The Mizoram government plans to establish a new state university in Lunglei, shifting from the initial plan in Aizawl. A bill to amend the existing university act will be introduced in the next Assembly session. This decision aligns with the National Education Policy's goals for expanding educational infrastructure.

The Mizoram government has made a pivotal decision to relocate the proposed state university to Lunglei town, moving away from its original plan to set it in the state capital, Aizawl. This shift in strategy was confirmed by an official statement on Thursday.

At a significant meeting presided over by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl, attended by ministers, MLAs, and top officials, it was resolved that a Bill aiming to amend the Mizoram State University Act, 2025, will be introduced in the forthcoming Assembly session, facilitating this crucial relocation.

This move comes after the Mizoram State University Bill, 2025 was passed in March, aligning the university's establishment with the National Education Policy 2020's directive for a teaching-intensive institution. The bill, initially proposed by Higher Education Minister Vanlalthlana, outlined a vision for a cluster model university structure.

