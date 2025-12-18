Aizawl District's Crime Chronicles: Unraveling 2023's Offense Landscape
Aizawl district in Mizoram has seen 1,764 criminal cases since January, with thefts and burglaries as the most prevalent. The district police have investigated most murders, and a significant number of drug-related crimes have been addressed. The conviction rate stands at 91.7%. Unnatural deaths, including suicides, were also reported.
Mizoram's Aizawl district recorded 1,764 criminal cases this year, with theft and burglary posing the biggest challenge, accounting for 66% of reported offenses, according to local police.
Aizawl SP Zosangliana highlighted that the district's police force successfully resolved 10 of 11 murder cases while managing a high conviction rate of 91.7% in various criminal cases.
The district also registered numerous drug-related offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, further complicating the crime scenario, alongside reports of 158 unnatural deaths, underscoring broader social health concerns.
