Aizawl District's Crime Chronicles: Unraveling 2023's Offense Landscape

Mizoram's Aizawl district recorded 1,764 criminal cases this year, with theft and burglary posing the biggest challenge, accounting for 66% of reported offenses, according to local police.

Aizawl SP Zosangliana highlighted that the district's police force successfully resolved 10 of 11 murder cases while managing a high conviction rate of 91.7% in various criminal cases.

The district also registered numerous drug-related offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, further complicating the crime scenario, alongside reports of 158 unnatural deaths, underscoring broader social health concerns.

