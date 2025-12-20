Left Menu

VijAIpatha: Transforming Indian Education with AI and Robotics Labs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Cyient AI Labs' initiative 'VijAIpatha' to democratize AI, STEM, and Robotics education in Indian government schools. The initiative aims to enhance technology learning for over 2,000 students and train more than 200 teachers through cutting-edge laboratories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hampi | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:10 IST
In a groundbreaking move to elevate the educational landscape, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled Cyient AI Labs' initiative, 'VijAIpatha'. The project's focus is on democratizing access to Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and Robotics education in India's government schools.

The initiative kicked off at a girl's government school in Hosapete taluk, marking the pilot phase where five state-of-the-art AI, STEM, and Robotics labs are being set up. These labs are outfitted with advanced technology including high-performance computers, AI-ready software, and IoT devices.

'VijAIpatha' aligns with NEP 2020, Digital India, and the Prime Minister's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, integrating CBSE's AI curriculum to enhance public education. It's a scalable CSR model aimed at empowering students and teachers with the tools for digital fluency and innovation, making it a benchmark for national AI education initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

