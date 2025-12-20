Agastya Nanda Embarks on a Journey of Legacy and Valor with 'Ikkis'

Agastya Nanda, grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is stepping into the illustrious world of war dramas with 'Ikkis,' a film that brings to life the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Arun Khetarpal. The directorial venture of Sriram Raghavan challenges Nanda to embody a segment of the army far different from previous roles he's seen, relying on inspiration from classic Indian films like 'Major Saab' and 'Border.'

'Ikkis' promises to be a pivotal moment in Agastya's career. Maddock Films is set to release it on January 1, 2026. Agastya candidly shares the personal stakes involved, crediting producer Dinesh Vijan and director Sriram Raghavan for their unwavering support, especially after lukewarm reviews from his debut in 'The Archies.' He regards this role as a crucial opportunity to prove his acting credibility.

The film also includes appearances by renowned actors like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Agastya recounts his cherished experiences working with Dharmendra, who passed away last month, highlighting the warmth and energy Dharmendra brought on set. As Agastya explores newfound foundations in his acting journey, he prepares to introduce the evocative narrative to audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)