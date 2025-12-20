Trump: Power and Controversy Amid Inflation Challenges

President Donald Trump's return to the White House marked a powerful expansion of presidential authority and a reshaping of U.S. policies, but it's not without consequences. With the midterm elections approaching, his grip on the Republican Party is slipping as inflation and aggressive policies take their toll.

Polls reveal a dip in Trump's approval ratings, with even Republican allies expressing dissatisfaction with his approach to the economy. The potential loss of Congress in upcoming elections poses a significant threat to Trump's domestic agenda, and could lead to another impeachment attempt by Democrats.

While Trump has maneuvered to consolidate executive power, using tactics like emergency declarations and executive orders, public discontent continues to grow. His recent campaign efforts aim to tackle these economic concerns, but face significant challenges in resonating with voters.

