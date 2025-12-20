Left Menu

Trump: Power and Controversy Amid Inflation Challenges

President Trump, despite being one of the most powerful U.S. presidents, faces declining approval due to inflation and aggressive policies. With midterms nearing, Republicans risk losing Congress control. Trump campaigns, but struggles to connect with voters over economic concerns and rising costs, raising challenges for his agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:34 IST
Trump: Power and Controversy Amid Inflation Challenges
Trump

President Donald Trump's return to the White House marked a powerful expansion of presidential authority and a reshaping of U.S. policies, but it's not without consequences. With the midterm elections approaching, his grip on the Republican Party is slipping as inflation and aggressive policies take their toll.

Polls reveal a dip in Trump's approval ratings, with even Republican allies expressing dissatisfaction with his approach to the economy. The potential loss of Congress in upcoming elections poses a significant threat to Trump's domestic agenda, and could lead to another impeachment attempt by Democrats.

While Trump has maneuvered to consolidate executive power, using tactics like emergency declarations and executive orders, public discontent continues to grow. His recent campaign efforts aim to tackle these economic concerns, but face significant challenges in resonating with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025