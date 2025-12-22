Left Menu

Galgotias University Celebrates Constitution Day with Keynote by Supreme Court Justice

Galgotias University concluded its month-long Constitution Day Celebration and Human Rights Week with a ceremony featuring Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal. The event emphasized the importance of constitutional values and legal education. The university's achievements in global rankings were also highlighted, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:07 IST
Galgotias University Celebrates Constitution Day with Keynote by Supreme Court Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Galgotias University's School of Law concluded its Constitution Day Celebration and Human Rights Week with a grand ceremony on December 19, 2025. The event, held at the Vivekananda Auditorium, featured Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Guest.

Justice Bindal addressed attendees, discussing contemporary legal education and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. He highlighted the evolution of human rights through constitutional provisions and notable court judgments. An interactive session followed, during which he advised students on the importance of hard work and integrity in the legal field.

Galgotias University also celebrated its academic accomplishments, marked by high rankings in the QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings. These accolades reflect the university's dedication to quality teaching, research impact, and global relevance in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025