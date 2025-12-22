Galgotias University Celebrates Constitution Day with Keynote by Supreme Court Justice

Galgotias University's School of Law concluded its Constitution Day Celebration and Human Rights Week with a grand ceremony on December 19, 2025. The event, held at the Vivekananda Auditorium, featured Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Guest.

Justice Bindal addressed attendees, discussing contemporary legal education and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. He highlighted the evolution of human rights through constitutional provisions and notable court judgments. An interactive session followed, during which he advised students on the importance of hard work and integrity in the legal field.

Galgotias University also celebrated its academic accomplishments, marked by high rankings in the QS and Times Higher Education World University Rankings. These accolades reflect the university's dedication to quality teaching, research impact, and global relevance in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)