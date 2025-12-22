Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Daughter Drown in Tedhi River

A sorrowful incident unfolded in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 40-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter drowned in the Tedhi river. This tragic occurrence happened on Monday as they were delivering food to a family member. The woman's second daughter, aged 10, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Sunita Devi, a resident of Tulsipur Majha village, was crossing the river with her daughters, Anshu and Shubhi, when she lost her balance and fell into the water. Despite a timely rescue effort by local villagers, Sunita and Anshu were pronounced dead at the community health centre.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vishwamitra Singh assured the family of proper medical care for Shubhi, who is undergoing treatment. The police have also initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning, with bodies sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)