Tragedy Strikes: Mother and Daughter Drown in Tedhi River

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter tragically drowned while crossing the Tedhi river in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as they were on their way to deliver food. The woman's ten-year-old daughter is in critical condition. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A sorrowful incident unfolded in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 40-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter drowned in the Tedhi river. This tragic occurrence happened on Monday as they were delivering food to a family member. The woman's second daughter, aged 10, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Sunita Devi, a resident of Tulsipur Majha village, was crossing the river with her daughters, Anshu and Shubhi, when she lost her balance and fell into the water. Despite a timely rescue effort by local villagers, Sunita and Anshu were pronounced dead at the community health centre.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vishwamitra Singh assured the family of proper medical care for Shubhi, who is undergoing treatment. The police have also initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning, with bodies sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

