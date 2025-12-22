Bridgerton's Fourth Season to Explore Conflict-Rich Romance and Class Dynamics

The fourth season of Netflix's popular series 'Bridgerton' is set to explore intense conflicts and compelling romance, according to showrunner Jess Brownell. Following the story of Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie, this season will engage audiences with its rich narrative adapted from Julia Quinn's 'An Offer From a Gentleman.'

Brownell, who sat down with Entertainment Weekly, revealed that this season will delve into class dynamics, providing a fresh perspective to the well-loved drama. She emphasized that the show's structure allows for incorporating pivotal set pieces from the book, which add layers of complexity and stakes to the storyline.

The upcoming episodes challenge the conventional Cinderella narrative, as Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, emerges as a self-determined character, far from being a damsel in distress. As Benedict and Sophie navigate their contrasting realities, the audience will witness powerful themes of love, ambition, and societal barriers.

