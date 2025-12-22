Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Strategic Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, drawing sharp criticism from Denmark and Greenland. This development signals Washington's continued interest in the mineral-rich Arctic island.

Speaking jointly, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reaffirmed Greenland's sovereignty, stating that geopolitical arguments cannot justify annexation.

The appointment underscores Greenland's strategic importance, particularly for U.S. missile defense and mineral resources, amid heightened diplomatic tensions with Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)