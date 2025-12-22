Cybercrime Crackdown: Five Arrested in Dhanbad

In a decisive move against cybercrime, authorities in Dhanbad have apprehended five individuals involved in fraudulent activities spanning multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The Dhanbad Superintendent of Police announced that the men, aged between 23 and 33, had confessed to numerous cyber frauds. They have multiple charges pending against them across various districts.

During the late-night operation, police seized a range of evidence including mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, and an SUV, along with other items used in criminal activities. This swift action was led by DSP Naushad Alam.

(With inputs from agencies.)