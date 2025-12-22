Engineering Minds Ignite Mizoram's Rural Transformation

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh emphasized the necessity for concentrated efforts to increase agricultural output in Mizoram, according to Lok Bhavan sources. Meeting with students from IIT Madras and NIT Mizoram, he stressed enhancing supply chains and processing methods and promoting rural community studies and strategic development planning.

While addressing the New India Mission internship participants, Singh urged them to embrace the program's goals and offer their utmost contributions. He praised the program as an excellent endeavor that leverages engineering students' creativity and skills to devise solutions for India's rural challenges.

Singh commended IIT Madras for its national contributions and highlighted its work with NIT Mizoram in studying and solving rural problems. Dr. Sukanta Roy from NIT Mizoram introduced the programme, which hosts 32 students in field research to tackle issues in energy, water, health, and agriculture, as part of a pilot internship called 'Technology and Rural Development'.

