Facial Recognition Revolution in Entrance Exams by 2026

The National Testing Agency plans to introduce facial recognition for verification in major entrance exams like NEET and JEE by 2026. This initiative, backed by a successful UIDAI proof of concept during NEET 2025, aims to prevent impersonation through live photo capture and Aadhaar-based face authentication.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to revolutionize the verification process for major entrance exams, including NEET and JEE, by introducing facial recognition systems by 2026, sources reveal.

This cutting-edge approach follows a successful proof of concept by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) during the 2025 NEET exam, where Aadhaar-based face authentication was tested for its feasibility and effectiveness at select centers in Delhi.

Alongside facial recognition, live photograph capture during the application process will be introduced to combat impersonation, as recommended by the Radhakrishnan Committee in response to alleged paper leaks.

