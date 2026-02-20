Left Menu

Minors Detained for Stone-Pelting on Vande Bharat Express

Two minors were detained for stone-pelting on the Vande Bharat Express with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board. The incident, deemed accidental, occurred near Kauda village. Police are counseling the children and involving their parents while conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:44 IST
Minors Detained for Stone-Pelting on Vande Bharat Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident, two minors have been apprehended in connection with a stone-pelting event involving the Vande Bharat Express train, officials revealed on Friday. The incident occurred while the train was carrying several passengers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Ankit Mishra, Circle Officer for the city, explained that the boys, aged 12 and 13, confessed to throwing stones at the passing train as part of a mischievous game. Consequently, the law enforcement agencies have initiated a counseling process for the children and have invited their parents for a discussion.

The event took place on Thursday near Kauda village as the train moved towards Delhi, damaging a windowpane. Although not intentional, the act has resulted in the launch of investigations by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local police. Officials have confirmed that further legal actions are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy

Indian Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attacks on Kashmiri Students and Traders

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attacks on Kashmiri Students and Traders

 India
3
Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Controversy at AI Summit

Shirtless Protest Sparks Political Controversy at AI Summit

 India
4
Banks Urged to Cut Loan Costs for Small Businesses

Banks Urged to Cut Loan Costs for Small Businesses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026