Minors Detained for Stone-Pelting on Vande Bharat Express

In a recent incident, two minors have been apprehended in connection with a stone-pelting event involving the Vande Bharat Express train, officials revealed on Friday. The incident occurred while the train was carrying several passengers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Ankit Mishra, Circle Officer for the city, explained that the boys, aged 12 and 13, confessed to throwing stones at the passing train as part of a mischievous game. Consequently, the law enforcement agencies have initiated a counseling process for the children and have invited their parents for a discussion.

The event took place on Thursday near Kauda village as the train moved towards Delhi, damaging a windowpane. Although not intentional, the act has resulted in the launch of investigations by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local police. Officials have confirmed that further legal actions are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)