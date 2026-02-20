Delhi Metro: Fast-Tracking Students During CBSE Exams

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that special measures are being implemented to facilitate student commuters during the ongoing CBSE board exams. These exams, significant for lakhs of students, commenced on February 17 and will continue until April 10, intensifying metro usage across the city.

As part of these measures, students presenting their CBSE admit cards will find priority at security checks and at ticket counters, ensuring quicker access and reduced wait times. This initiative, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aims to streamline the daily commute for examinees.

The DMRC highlighted its commitment to providing a smooth transit experience, adjusting operations at Ticket Office Machines and Customer Care centers. These efforts are designed to minimize delays and accommodate the increased passenger volume during the examination season.

(With inputs from agencies.)