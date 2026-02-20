Left Menu

Delhi Metro: Fast-Tracking Students During CBSE Exams

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is prioritizing students at security checks and ticket counters during the CBSE board exams from February 17 to April 10. In coordination with CISF, students with admit cards receive expedited processing at metro stations to ensure smooth transit amidst increased commuter traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:43 IST
Delhi Metro: Fast-Tracking Students During CBSE Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday that special measures are being implemented to facilitate student commuters during the ongoing CBSE board exams. These exams, significant for lakhs of students, commenced on February 17 and will continue until April 10, intensifying metro usage across the city.

As part of these measures, students presenting their CBSE admit cards will find priority at security checks and at ticket counters, ensuring quicker access and reduced wait times. This initiative, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aims to streamline the daily commute for examinees.

The DMRC highlighted its commitment to providing a smooth transit experience, adjusting operations at Ticket Office Machines and Customer Care centers. These efforts are designed to minimize delays and accommodate the increased passenger volume during the examination season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
2
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India
3
Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

 Italy
4
Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026