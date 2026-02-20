Gujarat's Plans for Tiger Revival: A Tigress for Ratanmahal

The Gujarat government has formally requested the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for permission to introduce a tigress into the state, as revealed by Minister Arjun Modhwadia in a recent assembly session. This move follows the establishment of a male tiger in Ratanmahal Wildlife Sanctuary in Dahod district, marking a significant step towards reviving the species in the region after their extinction over 30 years ago.

In response to Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's query, the Forest and Environment Minister acknowledged the state's efforts to engage with the NTCA since November 24, 2025, regarding this wildlife conservation initiative. The male tiger, first documented in February 2025 through camera traps, has made the sanctuary its dwelling, sparking optimism for tiger conservation in Gujarat, traditionally known for its Asiatic lions.

The consistent presence of the tiger has prompted measures to bolster its habitat, including the relocation of herbivores to ensure a sufficient prey base. Gujarat officials are keen on closely monitoring the tiger's well-being while the NTCA reviews the state's proposal for bringing a tigress, aiming to further enhance the biodiversity and ecological balance in the sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)