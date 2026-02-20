Amit Shah: Unity in Language, Empowerment in Diversity

In a strong endorsement of linguistic unity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that boosting Hindi results in the empowerment of all languages. Addressing a gathering at the Rajbhasha Sammelan in Agartala, Shah dismissed accusations of Hindi imposition, stressing the mutual enrichment of Hindi and regional languages.

Shah advocated for the use of mother tongues at home to maintain cultural and literary heritage, urging parents to engage their children in native languages to prevent cultural loss. He argued that script and language should not be sources of division among communities.

Highlighting the Northeast's evolution under Prime Minister Modi's regime, Shah noted the region's shift from conflict to development. He cited the signing of 21 peace accords with outlawed groups and the reintegration of 11,000 youth into mainstream society as key achievements of Modi's government.