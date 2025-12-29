Left Menu

Bihar's Education Boom: Nitish Kumar's Government Reforms & Achievements

The Bihar government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is focusing heavily on education by enhancing budget allocations, establishing more institutions, and implementing technology in schools. Education Minister Sunil Kumar addressed the delay in Ashok Choudhary's appointment over name discrepancies, while emphasizing the government's educational achievements and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is making significant strides in the education sector, as highlighted by Education Minister Sunil Kumar. He praised the increase in education spending from Rs 4,341 crore in 2005 to a projected Rs 72,652 crore in 2025, demonstrating the government's commitment to educational reforms.

The minister also addressed the delay of Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary's appointment as a university assistant professor due to discrepancies in name documentation. Kumar stressed that the appointment process is the responsibility of the Bihar State University Service Commission.

Kumar outlined various government initiatives, including signing over a dozen MoUs to boost education quality, expanding infrastructure, and ensuring technology integration in classrooms. The government's target is to reduce dropout rates and improve educational access significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

