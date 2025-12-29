Left Menu

Rajasthan Paves Way for Smart Farming at GRAM 2026

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma aims to boost the state's agricultural economy by adopting modern technologies and increasing agricultural productivity. In 2026, the state will host the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet to innovate and lead in agriculture exports, encouraging investments and knowledge exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:30 IST
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Monday his administration's commitment to bolstering the agricultural economy by elevating productivity and embracing advanced farming techniques.

The state is set to host the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) 2026, a strategic event aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a leader in agriculture exports through cutting-edge innovations and technologies.

Sharma is keen on fostering collaboration among various departments such as agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry for the success of this pioneering event, highlighting the benefits that local farmers will gain from global expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

