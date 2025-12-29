Rajasthan Paves Way for Smart Farming at GRAM 2026

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Monday his administration's commitment to bolstering the agricultural economy by elevating productivity and embracing advanced farming techniques.

The state is set to host the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) 2026, a strategic event aimed at positioning Rajasthan as a leader in agriculture exports through cutting-edge innovations and technologies.

Sharma is keen on fostering collaboration among various departments such as agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry for the success of this pioneering event, highlighting the benefits that local farmers will gain from global expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)