Violent Land Dispute Spurs Strict Action in Karnataka

The Karnataka Police have invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against two individuals involved in a series of violent crimes, including murder, related to a long-standing land dispute. This was revealed by officials on Monday.

The individuals, notorious gangster Kali Yogish and alleged land shark Yogish Acharya, were linked to multiple serious offenses over a sustained period, leading to the application of section 3 of the KCOCA.

Yogish Acharya has been arrested and held in judicial custody by a special KCOCA court in Mysuru, while Kali Yogish remains at large, believed to be residing abroad. The conflict intensified in March 2023, resulting in a murder connected to the dispute, raising further alarms about witness safety as the legal process unfolds.

