Violent Land Dispute Spurs Strict Action in Karnataka

The Karnataka Police have applied the severe KCOCA against two individuals linked to violent crimes, including murder, stemming from a land dispute. The accused were involved in serious offenses over time, leading to their arrest and judicial remand amid concerns for witness safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:32 IST
  • India

The Karnataka Police have invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against two individuals involved in a series of violent crimes, including murder, related to a long-standing land dispute. This was revealed by officials on Monday.

The individuals, notorious gangster Kali Yogish and alleged land shark Yogish Acharya, were linked to multiple serious offenses over a sustained period, leading to the application of section 3 of the KCOCA.

Yogish Acharya has been arrested and held in judicial custody by a special KCOCA court in Mysuru, while Kali Yogish remains at large, believed to be residing abroad. The conflict intensified in March 2023, resulting in a murder connected to the dispute, raising further alarms about witness safety as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

