Violent Land Dispute Spurs Strict Action in Karnataka
The Karnataka Police have applied the severe KCOCA against two individuals linked to violent crimes, including murder, stemming from a land dispute. The accused were involved in serious offenses over time, leading to their arrest and judicial remand amid concerns for witness safety.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Police have invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against two individuals involved in a series of violent crimes, including murder, related to a long-standing land dispute. This was revealed by officials on Monday.
The individuals, notorious gangster Kali Yogish and alleged land shark Yogish Acharya, were linked to multiple serious offenses over a sustained period, leading to the application of section 3 of the KCOCA.
Yogish Acharya has been arrested and held in judicial custody by a special KCOCA court in Mysuru, while Kali Yogish remains at large, believed to be residing abroad. The conflict intensified in March 2023, resulting in a murder connected to the dispute, raising further alarms about witness safety as the legal process unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Notorious Gangster Nabbed in Dramatic Encounter
Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi
Delhi Police files chargesheet against key aide of gangster Kapil Sangwan
Delhi Court sends accused to judicial custody till January 9 in 500 Kg drug haul case
Gangster Convicted for 2009 Threat to Government Scientists