SIM Card Misuse Scandal: MP's Aid Implicated
A Mumbai man is accused of misusing a SIM card originally issued for the official work of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar. The SIM card, which went missing during Waikar's residential shift, was allegedly retained by Prabhat Nasrin, who presented himself as a public servant. Investigation is ongoing.
A man has been booked by Mumbai police for allegedly misusing a SIM card issued to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar, law enforcement officials said Monday. The card was intended for official parliamentary duties.
The complaint came from Waikar's personal aide, Arun Kulkarni, revealing that the card vanished when Waikar was relocating in Andheri, according to MIDC police station authorities.
Investigators assert that Prabhat Nasrin purportedly used the SIM between October 2024 and November this year, also impersonating a public servant linked to the MP. The police are scrutinizing call records, service provider logs, and other technical data. A case has been filed under section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no arrests have been made yet.
