Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Challenges Military Court Conviction

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed is appealing a 14-year jail sentence handed down by a military court. Convicted of several charges, including engaging in political activities and misusing authority, Hameed's legal team has filed an appeal, prompting a review by a Court of Appeals within Pakistan's military judicial system.

Pakistan's former intelligence leader, Faiz Hameed, has lodged an appeal against his recent conviction by a military tribunal, which resulted in a 14-year prison sentence. This legal move comes in response to being found guilty of a series of charges, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act.

The Field General Court Martial (FGCM), which delivered the verdict on December 11, cited multiple offenses: misuse of authority, improperly utilizing government resources, and causing financial harm to individuals. Hameed's lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, confirmed the appeal, noting that a request has also been made for the written decision from the Court of Appeal's registrar at Pakistan's General Headquarters.

Currently detained at Special Prison Rawalpindi, Hameed's trial highlighted a 2017 incident involving allegations from a property developer against him and two officers. With a subsequent inquiry leading to his 2024 arrest, this case has unfolded as a significant legal challenge within Pakistan's military systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

